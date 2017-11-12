Headlines

Fines from ticketless travel crosses Rs 100 crores in 7 months: Central Railway

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Central Railway

Mumbai: Central Railway has collected a record Rs 100.67 crore as fine from ticketless travellers from April to October under a special drive carried out by the commercial department, according to sources.

During the seven-month period, a total of 19.82 lakh cases of ticketless or irregular travel and unbooked luggage were detected by the commercial staff as against 16.37 lakh cases during the corresponding period last year, registering an increase of 21.08 per cent in number of cases, sources said.

An amount of Rs 100.67 crore was realised from them as fine against Rs 80.02 crore during the same period last year, an increase of 25.81 per cent in earnings.

The Central Railway has been taking regular steps to provide better services to its bonafide rail users and also to curb the ticketless travel.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

Binoy Behera Binoy Behera
1.3K
Headlines

Senior IPS Binoy Behera Passes away
jio cashback jio cashback
1.3K
Latest News Update

Jio cashback offer: Prime members to get Rs 2,599 back on recharge of Rs 399 or above
women assaulted women assaulted
910
Headlines

Six including five women assaulted in public for practicing witchcraft

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top