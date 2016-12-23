Headlines

IT finds Rs 70 crore cash, 3 kg gold in Serajuddin lockers

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Income Tax raids on Serajuddin mines and its sister concern companies continues with search of lockers by sleuths wherein Rs 70 crore cash and 3 kg gold was found today.

Nine lockers of Serajuddin are being searched apart from its various offices under the IT raids continuing since Wednesday. The IT officials have found the cash and gold from only one locker while eight lockers are yet to be searched.

Earlier, on Wednesday raids were conducted on Yazdani International Group of Companies here in the city. IT officials had conducted simultaneous raid at eight offices of the company including their Joda office as well as offices at Jaydev Vihar and Fortune Tower, Tribeni Earth Movers located at Signature Heights at Pahala, residence of company owner and their Kolkata office. Further, they also raided Serajuddin company and examined many important documents of Sirajuddin Mines company.

