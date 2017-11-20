Finally, stage set for Rahul Gandhi’s elevation to Congress president, Election on Dec 16

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party president.

Notification for Congress president poll will be issued on December 1. The last date to file the nomination papers has been fixed for December 4.

Voting will be conducted on December 16 and the results for which will be declared on December 19.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the only candidate in the fray, the sources said.

The CWC meeting was attended by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh along with senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel at Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence today.

The party has time till December 31 to complete the entire organisational election process and submit the report to the Election Commission.