Final phase of polling today

Bhubaneswar: The fifth and final phase of three tier panchayat polls is to be held on Tuesday.

State Election Commission (SEC) Secretary Rabindranath Sahu has said that polling will be held for 1173 Sarpanch and 16,148 Samiti Member posts in 149 Zilla Parishad zones will be held in 26 districts. Total of 44, 50,893 voters will exercise their franchise. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the fifth and final phase Panchayat polls.

Except the districts including Angul, Boudh, Jharsuguda and Malkangiri, elections will be held in the remaining districts of the state.

BJP set to win eight zilla parishads in Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Bargarh, Balangir, Malkangiri, Sambalpur and Sonepur. The BJD, though in first position in terms of wining seats, is able to form councils in 13 districts so far. The Congress, the main opposition force in the State, is confined to only one district, Jharsuguda, where the party would form Zilla Parishad.

It may be noted here that as per the unofficial sources BJD is still the leader with estimate wins of 378 zilla parishad zones, BJP in 254, Congress 52, others in 15 ZP seats.