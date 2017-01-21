Final list to be out today

Headlines

Bhubaneswar: The final list of candidates for the upcoming panchayat elections will be released on Saturday. This day is also the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers.

As many as, 2,20,789 papers were filed during nomination process between January 11 and 17 of which polling officials  have found nominations of 2,07,183 candidates valid.

With Saturday being the last date of withdrawal of nomination papers, the total number of people in the contest may further decline. The panchayat polls will take place in five phases with dates including on February 13,15,17,19 and 21 for the posts of 853 Zilla Parishad (ZP) members, 6,802 Sarpanch members, 6,801 Panchayat Samiti members and 92,052 ward members.

