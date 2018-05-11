Final eviction drive over land at Patia for proposed bus depot-cum-terminal

Bhubaneswar: In a joint eviction drive today the Central Enforcement Monitoring Committee (CEMC) consisting officials and staff of BDA, BMC, General Administration Department, Bhubaneswar Puri Transport Services (BPTS) and Commissionerate Police took out a final demolition work to free over 5 acres of prime land for development of a depot-cum-bus terminal at Patia.

The eviction was carried out over Plot No. 548 & 1452 in Mouza-Patia under Infocity police limits and started at about 10.30 am and continued till late afternoon. The requisition for the eviction work was made by General Manager (P&A), BPTS vide letter No. 87, on February 21, this year.

During the eviction process seven temporary houses with asbestos roof were demolished for the development of depot-cum-bus terminal for BPTS. One excavator from BMC was engaged during eviction drive.

During the enforcement activities Additional Commissioner-cum-Member Enforcement, BDA, Bhabani Shankar Chayani, Enforcement Officer-II, Pramod Kumar Patro, Liaison Officer Subhransu Sekhar Mohanty, IIC Infocity PS Banita Maharana, one platoon of APR Force (men) and one section of women’s police force were present at site to maintain law and order situation during the demolition drive. Enforcement squads from BDA, BMC and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited were present.