Filmfare Awards nominees out, no Akshay

Mumbai: The most awaited 62nd Filmfare Awards ceremony, presented by Filmfare magazine will be held on 14 January at NSCI Dome, Mumbai.
The event that will bring together the biggest names and brightest stars in the business under one roof will be co-hosted by Bollywood’s badshah Shah Rukh Khan and director Karan Johar.
The Filmfare awards nominations are just out and to everyone’s surprise Akshay Kumar doesn’t feature in the list making his fans furious, despite acclaimed performances in Airlift and Rustom. In fact, “FILMFARE AWARDS ON SALE” has been trending on Twitter.
The nominees list has put superstars against superstars as they compete for the coveted trophy in their category. The three Khans of B-town Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir would fight it out for the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male). Alia Bhatt has bagged two nods in the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Female) category for her roles in ‘Udta Punjab’ and ‘Dear Zindagi’. She however has stiff competition from Sonam Kapoor for ‘Neerja’, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for ‘Sarbjit’, Vidya Balan for ‘Kahaani 2’ and Anushka Sharma for ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.
Meanwhile, one of the most controversial films of 2016, ‘Udta Punjab’ is leading the nominees list with a total of 9 nominations in the 10 top categories, which is tied with Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, also bagging 9 nods. Salman Khan Starrer ‘Sultan’ comes in next with a total of 7 nominations and Sonam Kapoor’s ‘Neerja’ has bagged 5 nominations.