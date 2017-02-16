Film ‘Two Desires and A Dream’ to release on Friday

Bhubaneswar: A movie with a difference “Two Desires and A Dream” that has the first ever quadriplegic actor in the world acting in it, is going to release in Bhubaneswar on Friday. This Hindi film will release in the only multiplex of the city Inox with the show time is at 6.30 in the evening.

The flick stars disabled actor Jitendr Kumar Biswal who hails from Baragarh district of Odisha along with model-turned actress Swapna Pati along with veteran Bollywood actor Brijednra Kala. Directed by another Odia who is renowned in Bollwyood as an ad film maker Avinash Nanda, the movie had been released in Mumbai and other places across the country mostly in metros in the last week of December.

The film is an attempt to unravel the feelings and emotional aspects of a person with disability. The film has garnered good reviews from critics as well as audiences who have watched it once have appealed others to go and watch it at least for Jitendra on whose life the flick is based. His acting has also raised the bar for other normal actors who have been trying to act like disabled persons in numerous films based on such people.