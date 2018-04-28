Film screening on ‘love jihad’ sparks controversy in JNU

New Delhi: A clash erupted at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday between members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Left-wing during the screening of a documentary film on ‘love jihad’.

The screening of the film titled ‘In the Name of Love-Melancholy of God’s Own Country’ was organised by Global Indian Foundation and Vivekanand Vichar Manch of JNU at the Sabarmati Lawns.

However, the screening was opposed by members of the students’ union and the Left-wing activists on the campus, who said that “the film was spreading communal venom and bigotry”.

The students also raised concerns over the use of Kerala girl Hadiya’s name in the film “despite the Supreme Court saying that her marriage was not a case of love jihad,” a student said.

In its statement, the JNUSU said that “the students standing up for gender justice and against this politics of hate in the name of ‘love jihad’ protested against such politics on Friday.” They alleged that their peaceful demonstration was “met with eggs and stones” to create a situation of chaos.

However, Umesh Kumar Khute, convener of the Vivekanand Manch said that the left students “displaying their intolerance broke the security cordon.”