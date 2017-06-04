Twin City

Film on Paika Rebellion, Buxi Jagabandhu soon

Buxi Jagabandhu

Bhubaneswar: The chronicle of the Paika Rebellion would soon hit screens as filmmaker Akshay Parija is all set to produce a film on Buxi Jagabandhu which would portray the historic armed mutiny by the Paikas against the British colonialism in Odisha in 1817.

In a bid to present the historic rebellion globally, Parija has decided to produce the film in English and Hindi languages featuring Odia cine actors with a budget of Rs 15 crore and research for the film has already began in Khurda.

“This is an initiative to claim the Paika Rebellion as the first freedom movement of India. If the Odisha Government provides assistance, the movie can be made in Odia language as well,” Parija said.

“If a fictional story like Baahubali could be successful, a movie based on real incidents can give a thrilling experience to audience, especially youths,” Parija added.

