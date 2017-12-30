Film Padmavati to get U/A certificate, Title may be changed to ‘Padmavat’

Mumbai: The uncertainty surrounding the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmavati might just be coming to an end.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) held a meeting of the examining committee on December 28 and came to a decision to give Padmavati a U/A certificate.

The board has recommended some modifications and a change in the film’s title – most likely to ‘Padmavat’, and will issue the certificate once the required and agreed modifications are made, according to sources.

The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was deferred post death threats coming from various religious communities and political parties to the director as well as the lead actor Deepika Padukone, who plays Rani Padmini in this magnum opus film. Apart from Deepika, the film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.