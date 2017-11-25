Film industry plans 15-minute ‘blackout’ in support of Padmavati

Mumbai: The Indian Films and TV Directors’ Association(IFTDA), along with 20 other bodies of the film and television industry is planning a 15-minute blackout in support of the film and “to protect the right to freedom of expression of creative individuals”, amid protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film ‘Padmavati’.
The members of film and television industry will be joining the blackout protest, titled ‘Main Azaad Hoon’, on November 26 at the Film City main entrance starting 3.30 p.m, according to sources.
Earlier this month, IFTDA, along with several other cine bodies, came together in support of ‘Padmavati’.
The 190-crore film’s release in India, also slated for December 1, has been delayed because of a litany of controversies, mainly protests by Rajput groups who allege that their legendary queen has been depicted falsely.
Earlier scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on December 1 in India, however, postponed by the makers till further notice.
Padmavati is based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat – an Avadhi language epic poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540.
The film stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.