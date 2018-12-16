FIH Reprimands India’s Coach Harendra Singh

Bhubaneswar: India’s chief coach Harendra Singh was on Sunday officially reprimanded by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) for his comments on on-field umpires after the hosts lost to Netherlands in the quarterfinal of the men’s hockey World Cup here.

“The FIH Technical Delegate today decided that India’s coach Harendra Singh committed a breach of the Code of Conduct, the apex body said in a statement.

As a result of this breach, Harendra Singh received an official reprimand.

In his decision, the FIH Technical Delegate indicates that the statements from India’s coach at the press conference regarding the umpires were – as admitted by Harendra Singh himself during today’s hearing – unacceptable.

The decision also includes that this official reprimand will be recorded by FIH and can be taken into account if Harendra Singh breaches the Code of Conduct again at a future event.