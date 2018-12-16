FIH Reprimands India’s Coach Harendra Singh

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
FIH Reprimands India’s Coach Harendra Singh
5

Bhubaneswar: India’s chief coach Harendra Singh was on Sunday officially reprimanded by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) for his comments on on-field umpires after the hosts lost to Netherlands in the quarterfinal of the men’s hockey World Cup here.

“The FIH Technical Delegate today decided that India’s coach Harendra Singh committed a breach of the Code of Conduct, the apex body said in a statement.

Related Posts

BWF World Tour: PV Sindhu crafts history, wins the title

Ind vs Aus 2nd Test: Virat Kohli earns 25th Test century,…

Belgium, Netherlands To Fight For Title At Hockey World Cup

As a result of this breach, Harendra Singh received an official reprimand.

In his decision, the FIH Technical Delegate indicates that the statements from India’s coach at the press conference regarding the umpires were – as admitted by Harendra Singh himself during today’s hearing – unacceptable.

The decision also includes that this official reprimand will be recorded by FIH and can be taken into account if Harendra Singh breaches the Code of Conduct again at a future event.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.