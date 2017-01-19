Latest News Update

Fighter jet Tejas to fly past Rajpath for first time this Republic day

Rajpath

New Delhi: Indian Air Force’s Light Combat Aircraft Tejas will fly over Rajpath this Republic Day, sources said.

According to sources, this is the first time that the indigenous jet will mark its first ever Republic Day fly past.

The long wait for Tejas got over last year, when the aircraft was inducted into the No. 45 Squadron (Flying Daggers) of the Indian Air Force on July 1, 2016. The squadron currently operates from Bangalore but will soon move to Sulur near Coimbatore.

The Republic Day fly past will also feature Mi-17 V5 helicopters, Mi-35 choppers, C-130J aircraft, MiG-21 Bison fighters, C-17 aircraft as well as the SU-30.

