Fight over cycle: 90% of SP MLAs support Akhilesh says Ram Gopal

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Ram Gopal

Lucknow: Amid the haul of war between the father and son, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s Uncle Ram Gopal Yadav said to the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday that 90% of MLAs are supporting Akhilesh.

Today morning, Akhilesh spoke on the phone to his father and party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. The big development comes after both Mulayam and Akhilesh camp staked claim for SP election symbol cycle at the Election Commission in the national capital.

Mulayam Singh again sacks Ram Gopal Yadav from the Samajwadi Party on Sunday. Notably, both Ram Gopal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav had been sacked on Friday too but were taken back a day later.

