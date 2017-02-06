Headlines

Fifty-Nine CoBRA commandos go missing, probe ordered

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
cobra

New Delhi: About five dozen anti-Naxal Force Combat Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) trainee commandos went on a mass bunking with the CRPF ordering a high level probe into the serious development which reflects badly on the top leadership of the biggest paramilitary force in the world.

As per sources, 59 trainee CoBRA personnel who boarded Jammu Sealdah Express to report for duty in a particular Naxal hit region of Bihar went missing from the train at Mughalsarai. This was their first deployment after completion of five week training at Jammu and Kashmir.

As per sources the jawans did not report to their contingent commander and dared to leave en masse.

The top brass of CRPF has asked for a Court of Inquiry into the incident terming it as ‘unauthorised absence’.

Meanwhile, contacts have been established with some of the members of the mass bunking group most of who hail from UP and Bihar.

CoBRA is a specialised unit of CRPF proficient in jungle warfare and guerrilla tactics commissioned from 2009 to combat naxal threats in the country.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

5.0K
Entertainment

Ollywood romance: From reel to real
Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore
3.9K
Crime

Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore
BSNL BSNL
3.5K
Business

BSNL offers 1GB data at Rs 36
IPL auction OCA 10 names IPL auction OCA 10 names
3.1K
Headlines

OCA suggests names of 10 Odia cricketers for IPL auction
railway budget railway budget
2.9K
Headlines

Centre okays new broad gauge line for Nuapada-Gunupur railway section
To Top