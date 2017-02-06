Fifty-Nine CoBRA commandos go missing, probe ordered

New Delhi: About five dozen anti-Naxal Force Combat Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) trainee commandos went on a mass bunking with the CRPF ordering a high level probe into the serious development which reflects badly on the top leadership of the biggest paramilitary force in the world.

As per sources, 59 trainee CoBRA personnel who boarded Jammu Sealdah Express to report for duty in a particular Naxal hit region of Bihar went missing from the train at Mughalsarai. This was their first deployment after completion of five week training at Jammu and Kashmir.

As per sources the jawans did not report to their contingent commander and dared to leave en masse.

The top brass of CRPF has asked for a Court of Inquiry into the incident terming it as ‘unauthorised absence’.

Meanwhile, contacts have been established with some of the members of the mass bunking group most of who hail from UP and Bihar.

CoBRA is a specialised unit of CRPF proficient in jungle warfare and guerrilla tactics commissioned from 2009 to combat naxal threats in the country.