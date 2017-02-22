Fifth Phase panchayat polls concludes; BJP gives big fight to BJD

Bhubaneswar: The impressive show by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continued even in the fifth and final phase of Odisha Panchayat elections held on Tuesday.

Around 44,50,893 voters exercised their franchise to elect 150 Zilla Parishad Members, 1,173 Sarpanchs and Panchayat Samiti Members and 16,148 Ward Members in 58 blocks across 26 districts out of 30, barring Angul, Boudh, Jharsuguda and Malkangiri.

After completion of the five-phase ppanchayat polls held on February 13, 15, 17, 19 and 21, out of total 848 Zilla Parishad(ZP) zones, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) alone has won 477 zones, while BJP won in 292 zones and Congress with 62 zones and other independent parties with 17 zones.

The BJD has emerged winner in Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Kendrapara, Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, Nuapada, Koraput, Jajpur, Keonjhar and Boudh districts while the BJP is ahead in Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Bargarh and Deogarh districts.

The BJP, however, continued to make inroads into traditional BJD strongholds in the fifth phase polls. The BJP won all the four ZP zones in Bhadrak, 12 out of 14 seats in Mayurbhanj and two ZP zones each in Sonepur and Sambalpur districts.

The BJD continued its dominance in coastal district. The ruling party won all the seven seats in Ganjam, four out of five in Nayagarh and two seats each in Puri and Khurda districts.

Trends from the counting received so far suggest that the BJD has won or is leading in 72 out of the 150 Zilla Parishad zones which went to polls while the BJP is close behind with 59 seats. The Congress is ahead in 12 seats while three ZP zones are likely to go in favour of independent and others.

The final tally of seats of different political parties may have some minor changes after the official announcements of election results by the State Election Commission (SEC) on February 25 as counting in some seats are yet to be completed due to different reasons.