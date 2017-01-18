FIFA U-17 World Cup, a catalyst for Indian football :PM

New Delhi: The upcoming U-17 FIFA World Cup scheduled to be held in India this year should be a catalyst for escalating the quality and profile of the beautiful game, a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Organizing the event is not our final objective but it must be a catalyst for change the pinnacle point for the game and it can only be done by creating a mass movement, he said in the statement posted at the official website of the football federation of the country (AIFF).

An outreach programme leading up to the first ever FIFA sponsored worldwide tournament in the country in October has been initiated. Named as ‘Mission XI Million’ is a school level initiative which will lead to the lasting legacy for each kid of the country, the statement said.

The initiative will encompass some 15000 schools all around the country and will help push at least 11 million kids to the platform to showcase their skills.

Meanwhile the tournament director Javier Ceppi has acknowledged the encouragement form the PMO and resolved to make the event successful.