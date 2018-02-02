Fidel Castro’s eldest son commits suicide

Miami: The eldest son of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, committed suicide on Thursday, as per reports.
His death at age 68 came after the bittersweet life of a bookish, Russian-educated scientist who maintained a complicated relationship with his father – who once publicly fired him.
The nuclear scientist, also known as “Fidelito”, or Little Fidel, because of how much he looked like his father, had initially been hospitalized and then continued treatment as an outpatient, reports said.
Castro Diaz-Balart studied nuclear physics in the former Soviet Union and served as scientific adviser to Cuba’s Council of State. He was vice president of the Cuban Academy of Sciences. He previously led its nuclear program.
Castro Diaz-Balart was born to Fidel Castro’s first wife, Mirta Diaz-Balart, a woman from Cuba’s aristocracy who Fidel married in his youth before beginning the revolutionary struggle that later brought him and his brother Raul to power.