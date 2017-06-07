Female peddler arrested with 1.2 kilogram of brown sugar

Balasore: In a major breakthrough, Balasore police has arrested a middle-aged woman for allegedly drug peddling with seizure of 1.2 kilogram of brown sugar.

The accused identified as Kanwar bibi (45) was arrested by the cops while dealing with a customer at Sahadevkhunta area on Wednesday. The market value of the seized brown sugar has been estimated at Rs 1.5 crore.

“We raided her house and caught the woman while she was in possession of the contraband. Her arrest will provide crucial leads about the procurement source and other traders in neighbouring districts,” Balasore SP Niti Sekhar said.

The accused has been arrested under Section 21 (b) of the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act. She will be produced in the sub-divisional judicial magistrate’s (SDJM) court after preliminary investigation is completed, the SP added.