Female jumbo poaching in Athagarh: One more arrested

Athagarh: Police on Tuesday arrested one more person for his alleged involvement in poaching of a female elephant in Athagarh district on December 13.

The accused has been taken into police custody after his bail plea was rejected by a local court, the police said.

According to reports, the carcass of a seven-year-old tusker was found near Taila village under Sukasan forest range in Athagarh on December 13. A team of forest officials had launched a probe into the jumbo’s death.

Later, DFO Sasmita Lenka confirmed poaching behind the death of the female jumbo. Earlier, the police had arrested a person from Rajnagar in this connection.

