Female hippo found dead in Nandankanan Zoo, only 17 left

Bhubaneswar: In yet another bad news for animal lovers, a 15-year-old female hippopotamus was found dead at Nandankanan Zoological Park in the early morning today.

The carcass of the hippo was found floating in a pool at around 6 am following which the zoo authorities recovered the body. Since several wounds were found on its body, it is suspected that the animal might have died due to a scuffle among fellow mates.

As the exact reason behind its death is yet to be ascertained, the zoo authorities have decided to put a check on breeding to control the increasing population of hippos at least for two consecutive years.

However, the autopsy of the dead hippo was scheduled to be completed by this afternoon.

With this hippo’s death, the count of hippos in the zoo has been declined to 17 numbers, out of which 7 are males, 8 females and 2 are new born calves.