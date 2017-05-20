Twin City

Female hippo found dead in Nandankanan Zoo, only 17 left

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Nandankanan

Bhubaneswar: In yet another bad news for animal lovers, a 15-year-old female hippopotamus was found dead at Nandankanan Zoological Park in the early morning today.

The carcass of the hippo was found floating in a pool at around 6 am following which the zoo authorities recovered the body. Since several wounds were found on its body, it is suspected that the animal might have died due to a scuffle among fellow mates.

As the exact reason behind its death is yet to be ascertained, the zoo authorities have decided to put a check on breeding to control the increasing population of hippos at least for two consecutive years.

However, the autopsy of the dead hippo was scheduled to be completed by this afternoon.

With this hippo’s death, the count of hippos in the zoo has been declined to 17 numbers, out of which 7 are males, 8 females and 2 are new born calves.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

mothers mothers
7.4K
Entertainment

In Pics Mother’s Day special : Odia actors with their mothers
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
5.2K
Entertainment

AR Rahman offers Satyajeet Jena an internship after a spotless performance
creature creature
2.3K
International

Scientists identify 15m creature washed up on an Indonesian beach
Ransomware Ransomware
1.7K
Headlines

Ransomware Cyber attack first hits Berhampur city hospital in Odisha
Padmalaya Nanda Padmalaya Nanda
1.6K
Entertainment

Naveen wishes luck to Little Miss Universe finalist Padmalaya Nanda
To Top