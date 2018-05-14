Female foeticide: Two fetuses found abandoned in drain in Berhampur

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, two female fetuses were found abandoned from roadside drain, wrapped in polythene bag at Ashok Nagar under Baidyanathpur police limits in Berhampur this morning.

According to reports, locals spotted one fetus after a dog carried it from a drain and abandoned it on roadside. The people immediately informed the police. Later, they noticed another fetus in the drain nearby.

The police have seized the bodies and sent it to MKCG hospital for post-mortem. An investigation into the matter has started to ascertain the identity of the fetus.

It is suspected that this might have been fallout of unwanted pregnancy or illegal abortion as the fetuses seemed to be 5-6 months old.