Female body found in luggage bag near Kuakhai

Bhubaneswar: A dead body of an unidentified female was found near Kuakhai river bridge on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. The body was found in a luggage bag by workers of a construction company.

The dead body was first spotted by the supervisor of the construction company when he spotted the feet of the female. He immediately informed police who reached the spot and started initial investigation.

Bhubaneswar DCP said the body has been sent for post mortem and identification process has also begun. “The female appears to be around 25 years old and was wearing an ornage salwar. The body was stuffed into a luggage bag which was wrapped with a sack bag,” said a police official.