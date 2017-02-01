Twin City

Female body found in luggage bag near Kuakhai

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
body near Kuakhai

Bhubaneswar: A dead body of an unidentified female was found near Kuakhai river bridge on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. The body was found in a luggage bag by workers of a construction company.

The dead body was first spotted by the supervisor of the construction company when he spotted the feet of the female. He immediately informed police who reached the spot and started initial investigation.

Bhubaneswar DCP said the body has been sent for post mortem and identification process has also begun. “The female appears to be around 25 years old and was wearing an ornage salwar. The body was stuffed into a luggage bag which was wrapped with a sack bag,” said a police official.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

Ravindra Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja
9.5K
Latest News Update

Ravindra Jadeja, wife Reeva survive road accident
Transgender, Meghana’s marriage completed Transgender, Meghana’s marriage completed
6.9K
Headlines

Transgender, Meghana’s marriage completed
BSNL offer BSNL offer
5.5K
Business

BSNL new offer gives 30 min free voice calls daily
BPIA BPIA
3.8K
Twin City

Direct int’l flight from BPIA from March 27
Odia movie Odia movie
2.9K
Entertainment

New upcoming Odia movie “Lucky”
To Top