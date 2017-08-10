Feeling of unease among Muslims in India, says the outgoing VP

New Delhi: The BJP criticised outgoing Vice President Hamid Ansari for his comment that “there is a feeling of unease and sense of insecurity is creeping in among Muslims in India”, and said such a “petty” remark was not expected from someone in his position. BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also wondered if Ansari was looking for “political shelter” after retirement.

“I condemn his comments. He has made political comments as he is retiring. He is still a vice president and such comments do not suit his office’s dignity. It seems he is making such comments to find political shelter after retirement,” Vijayvargiya said.

Ansari, whose second five-year term as the vice-president ends on Thursday, made these remarks in the wake of incidents of “intolerance” and cow vigilantism. Ansari’s remarks come against the backdrop of incidents of alleged intolerance and violence by self-proclaimed cow protectors, for which opposition parties have attacked the central government.

When asked why he thought Indian values were breaking down, Ansari answered, “Because we are a plural society that for centuries, not for 70 years, has lived in a certain ambience of acceptance.”

Ansari further said triple talaq is a social aberration, not a religious requirement. He said the courts do not have to step in as the reform has to come from within the community.

Earlier, at an event in Bengaluru on Sunday, Ansari had said that the “version of nationalism” that places cultural commitments at its core “promotes intolerance” and arrogant patriotism.