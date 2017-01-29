Federer wins epic five set Aus Open against Rafa

Melbourne: Roger Federer defied all odds against time and his faltering form against his most dominant nemesis at major finals Rafael Nadal to win a five set epic Australian Open thriller at Rod Laver Arena.

The 35 year old Swiss master won the match by 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 in three hours and 38 minutes. All the time while Roger started well Nadal came back more strongly.

With the win, Federer made it his fifth overall at Australian Open and 18th Grand Slam in all. It was his first major title since 2012 Wimbledon Championships.

After winning the first set and then leading by 2-1 he was pegged twice by Rafa. Ultimately when the match went into the fifth set decider Rafa broke first with most of the crowd generally pro-Federer feared worst but the Swiss legend broke twice to win the set 6-4.

The spanish tennis star Rafa who has been struggling for quite some time now with injuries made the tournament memorable for his undying spirit for the game and his relentless pursuit which made him a fan favourite.