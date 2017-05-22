Federation Cup: Bengaluru FC win title by beating Mohun Bagan 2-0

Cuttack: Bengaluru FC were crowned champions of the 38th edition of the Hero Federation Cup after the Blues defeated Mohun Bagan 2-0 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack today.
In a final largely dominated by Bengaluru FC, Alberto Roca’s men left it late to finish proceedings as CK Vineeth’s 107th and 119th minute strike proved to be the difference between the both sides.
Bengaluru FC wasted little time in formalities and held no bars in going for the early goal. In the 1st minute itself, the intent was clear when Eugeneson Lyngdoh’s cross from the flank that was intended for Udanta Singh in the box was caught by the Mariners’ custodian Debjit Majumder.
Bengaluru FC’s breakthrough came in the 107th minute when CK Vineeth’s shot from outside of the box took a deflection and went into the back of the net to give the Blues a solitary goal lead.
Vineeth added another to his goal scoring tally in the 119th minute when he finished a counter attack to safeguard Bengaluru FC’s lead. The Blues’ defence stood strong and Amrinder was forced to make some easy saves, but nothing threatening, as Bengaluru FC lifted the coveted trophy.