Crime

Father strangled 15 months old son to death

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Father strangled son to death

Rairangpur: In a shocking incident, a furious father allegedly killed his 15 months old son by strangulating him following a family dispute with the baby boy’s mother in Jadaphokhari village under Rairangpur Rural Police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

The deceased baby boy has been identified as Biswaranjan Patra.

As per the deceased mother Jyotsna, her husband Laxman was planning to re-marry elsewhere for which he was allegedly torturing the mother-son duo physically and mentally and used to threaten killing them.

On Tuesday morning, the duo had a quarrel basing on the same matter. Jyotsna has claimed that getting aggrieved on their quarrel, Laxman strangulated their son to death.

On being informed by the villagers, Rairangpur IIC Jayanarayan Khandoi rushed at the spot and arrested Laxman.

Police has registered a case of bearing number 4/17 and started an investigation even though none has filed a complaint in this regard.

