Father, son from west Bengal died in road accident: Mother critically injured

Puri: In a tragic incident, a man from neighbouring state of West Bengal and his son were killed and his wife critically injured in a road accident on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place at around 4am in the morning, when the car in which they were travelling to Puri , skidded off the road and after dashing with the culvert railing,fell into a canal at Satasankha in the district here. The victims were from Belgharia in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas.

As per the police, the three were on their way to the pilgrim town to Jagannath temple from their native place.The deceased man has been identified as Manoj Kumar Dey (46), who died on the spot while his son Mirzanka Dey (10) succumbed midway to the hospital. Wife Ratna Dey(38) has been admitted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.Her condition is stated to be critical.