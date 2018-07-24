Father-son duo electrocuted in Rourkela

Rourkela: In a tragic incident, a man and his son died after coming in contact with a live wire in their house near Vedvyas temple road under Brahmani Tarang police limits in Rourkela in Sundergarh district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Satyanarayan Saha and his son Sanjay Saha.

According to sources, the incident occurred at around 3 am when Satyanarayan first came in contact with the live wire while wading through kneed-deep rain water that had entered into the house due to heavy rainfall.

Seeing his father in distress, Sanjay rushed to save him but he also got electrocuted. The father-son duo died on the spot, said a source.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem to Rourkela Government Hospital . A case of unnatural death was registered in this regard.