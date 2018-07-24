Headlines

Father-son duo electrocuted in Rourkela

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Father-son duo electrocuted to death in Rourkela

Rourkela: In a tragic incident, a man and his son died after coming in contact with a live wire in their house near Vedvyas temple road under Brahmani Tarang police limits in Rourkela in Sundergarh district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Satyanarayan Saha and his son Sanjay Saha.

According to sources, the incident occurred at around 3 am when Satyanarayan first came in contact with the live wire while wading through kneed-deep rain water that had entered into the house due to heavy rainfall.

Seeing his father in distress, Sanjay rushed to save him but he also got electrocuted. The father-son duo died on the spot, said a source.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem to Rourkela Government Hospital . A case of unnatural death was registered in this regard.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

central bureau of investigation central bureau of investigation
1.3K
Headlines

CBI files chargesheet against Samruddha Jeevan directors in Rs 3.4 Cr ponzi scam
Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
1.3K
Headlines

Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
New Rs 100 note New Rs 100 note
1.2K
Business

New Rs 100 currency note coming by next month
To Top