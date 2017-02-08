Father, son arrested for land fraud

Bhubaneswar: Badagada police on Tuesday have arrested Mathuram Jena (aged70) and his son Sandip Jena (aged 28) of Nayapalli area in connection with cheating with a fraud land case.

As per police, the accused had sold a piece of land under Khata number 85 , Plot no-332 in Madhusudhan Nagar area by preparing forged documents to Ganesh Prasad Dey. The land belongs to the complainant Subarna Jena of Nayapalli.

The complainant while passing through the land saw Ganesh constructing a boundary wall. When she enquired from GAaesh, he told her that he had bought the land from Gagan Jena in 2008. However, Gagan Jena had died in 1987. The complainant was sure that Ganesh with the help of others have prepared a forged sale deed by impersonating her husband and lodged a complaint. Badagada police Station IIC Suvendu Sinha has said that a case has been registered (85/14) in this regard.

During investigation, it was found that the accused had prepared a forged sale deed by identifying another person as Gagan Jena. They sold the land worth Rs 20 lakh at Rs 6 lakh only to Ganesh Prasad Dey.