Father shot by daughter’s jilted lover in front of police station

Bhubaneswar: In yet another incident of deteriorating law and order situation, a 52-year-old man has been injured after being shot by a married person in front of Laxmi Sagar Police Station, has left the city in terror.

The accused have been identified as Snehashis Mishra of Satasankha in Puri district, who runs a garage in the same locality. The victim, Pravakar Mishra was working as a driver at his garage. Reportedly, Snehashis was attracted towards Pravakar’s daughter and had been stalking at her. He even resorted for eve teasing and harassing her in public.

Getting no way out, Pravakar and his daughter left their village residence and moved to a rented house under Laxmi Sagar police limits. However, Snehashis on Sunday reached at the victim’s house and tried to build pressure over the family following which exasperated Pravakar decided to report the matter to the police and went to Laxmi Sagar Police Station in the evening.

Snehashis, somehow intercepted them in front of the police station and out of rage he pulled out a pistol and fired at Pravakar. Meanwhile, Snehashis was nabbed by policemen who rushed out hearing the gunshot with seizure of the unlicensed weapon from his possession.

Pravakar was rushed to a nearby hospital but later he was shifted to a multi-specialty hospital in a critical condition.