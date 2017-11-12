Father kills son over property dispute in Balasore

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a father beat his 35-year-old son to death over property dispute his at Badapokhari village under Oupada block in Balasore district late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Jangal Singh (35).

According to reports, Jangal had a long-standing feud with father Ram Singh and brother over a piece of land.

The dispute took an ugly turn yesterday after Ram Singh along with his another son Bacha Singh thrashed Jangal mercilessly.

Villagers rescued Jangal and rushed him to Oupada hospital in a critical condition and later he was shifted to the Soro Community Health Centre as his health condition deteriorated, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Local police reached the spot after getting information about the incident and launched a probe detaining Ram Singh and his son Bacha Singh.