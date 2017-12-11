Headlines

‘Father of DNA Finger Printing in India’ Lalji Singh passes away

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Lalji Singh

Lucknow: Eminent scientist and ‘Father of DNA finger printing in India’, Lalji Singh has passed away after suffering a massive heart attack at the Varanasi airport, an official said. Singh was 70.

The former Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Vice Chancellor was on his way to Delhi but complained of severe chest pain at the Lal Bahadur Shastri airport late on Sunday night.

He was rushed to the BHU hospital but could not be saved.

Singh hailed from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh and was the founder of the premier Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad.

He had won international acclaim for his work on tribals in Andaman and Nicobar. He was the director of the CCMB between 1998 to 2009.

He took over as the BHU Vice Chancellor in 2011 and continued till 2014.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
7.3K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party
Arindam Roy Arindam Roy
6.0K
Entertainment

See pics: First Happy Marriage Anniversary of Arindam and Anupa
Zeena Zeena
4.4K
Entertainment

See first pics: Wedding ceremony of Zeena and Rudra

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top