Father-daughter killed, mother critical in fire mishap in Puri

Pragativadi News Service
fire mishap

Puri: At least two members of a family including a minor girl were charred to death while another member sustained critical burn injury in a fire mishap at Danagahiri slum under Pipili police limits in Puri district last night.

While the deceased have been identified as Md Abdul (65) and his 12-year-old daughter Najo, the critically injured has been identified as his wife Rahima (55).

According to reports, the mishap took place around 1 am last night when the trio were sleeping in their house.

Fire brigade team reached the spot getting intimation from some neighbour of the family. They were rushed to Pipili CHC and then shifted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar first and SCB Medical in Cuttack later, where the father-daughter duo succumbed to the injuries. The condition of the mother is still critical with 90 percent burn injuries.

Mystery shrouds the fire mishap as the door of the house was found locked from outside. It is suspected that some miscreants torched the house by sprinkling kerosene. Police have started investigation into the incident.

