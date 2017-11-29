Headlines

Father, brother rape girl for eloping with lover, held

Pragativadi News Service
Muzaffarnagar: In a shameful incident, a woman was allegedly raped at a village in Muzaffarnagar by four members of her family, including her father and brother for eloping with her lover, police said on Tuesday. All the accused have been arrested, a police official said.

The incident took place at Dhaneda village when the woman was allegedly raped by her family members – father, brother and two uncles — a few months after she eloped with her boyfriend, the police said.

According to station house officer (SHO) Kushal Pal Singh, police on Monday filed a case against all the accused on the directive of the Allahabad High Court.

The victim, in her complaint, alleged that her family members also threatened her with rape, the police said.

They have been accused of confining her to a house, they said.

The woman had eloped with her boyfriend a few months ago, the police said.

