Farmers will be compensated as per relief code for pest attack: Odisha govt

Bhubaneswar: Pest attack is a natural calamity and affected farmers will be compensated as per relief code, Odisha government announced today.

Following a number of farmer suicide and crop burn instances in the state, Development Commissioner R. Balakrishnan reviewed the situation through video conferencing on Sunday and stressed on several measures to tackle the situation.

The State government has already directed for disbursal of assistance for rabi crops and at present, there is no need for the farmers to panic, he said.

District collectors have been asked to intensify awareness drives and revenue personnel, self-help groups and other grassroot level workers will be mobilized, he added.

Meanwhile, crops in nearly 1, 78,932 hectares of agricultural land have been affected by pest menace in nine districts in Odisha.