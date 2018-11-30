Farmers to participate in Delhi march

New Delhi: Hundredes of thousands of farmers have congregated here to participate in the ‘Kisan Mukti March’ from Ramlila Maidan to Parliament street Friday.

Reports said farmers from different states across the country are expected to take part in the march. The authorities have made elaborate security arrangement to ward off any untoward incident during the farmers’ rally.

A report said farmers from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan will converge at Ramlila Maidan.

Over 3,500 security personnel have been pressed into service.

Members of farmers organisations said they are also demanding a special three-week long Parliamentary session during which all the issues pertaining to agrarian crisis will be discussed at length.

They said apart from the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report,they are also demanding pension for farmers.