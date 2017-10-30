Farmers hit streets in Odisha against govt apathy

Bhubaneswar: Hundreds of farmers under the banner of Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanaya Samiti hit the streets at the Lower PMG here today taking up various issues of farmers’ community in the state.

Farmers from various districts across the state assembled and staged ‘Krushak Adhikar Chetabani Samavesh’ holding banners and shouting slogans against government apathy towards the community.

A team of representatives from the neighbouring state of West-Bengal has also joined the stir supporting the protest.

EminenteEnvironmentalist and farmer leader Prafulla Samantray joining the protest termed both the state government and the Centre as anti-farmer. He alleged that when the state government is yet to give a bonus to the farmers, it has urged the Centre to increase the paddy MSP to Rs 2,930 per quintal.

Similarly, the Centre hiked the paddy MSP by a mere Rs 80, when the Prime Minister had earlier promised to double the price. Besides, no steps have been taken up to waive farm loans, he added.

The protestors alleged that the farmers would raise their voice and stage protest in every village in coming days if the government does not give justice to farmers taking up the issues.