UP farmers dump potatoes in price protest

Lucknow: Farmers in Uttar Pradesh dumped tonnes of potatoes outside Assembly building, Chief Minister’s residence on Friday night.
They said that they are not satisfied with the low price of potatoes given to them.
Presently, the farmers are getting Rs 4 per kg but they demand a minimum price of Rs 10 per kg for their potato produce.
Farmers alleged that cold storage owners take high prices from them which they are not able to pay, according to sources.
Notably, after coming to power in the state, the Yogi Adityanath government decided to fix a minimum support price for potato at Rs 487 per quintal in a bid to encourage the potato growers.