Farmers who burnt crops will not get compensation, says Damodar Rout

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout on Saturday said that the farmers who have burnt their crops will not get compensation.

The major decision has been taken by Rout after several incidents of crops being set on fire by farmers due to pest attack in the state.

Speaking to media here today, Rout stated that those who have burnt their crops cannot be given the compensation, but the farmers who have suffered more than 33 per cent crop loss due to pest or any natural calamity will be eligible to get compensation.

On the alleged suicide of Bargarh district farmer Brunda Sahu, the agriculture minister said an investigation is required to know the reason behind his suicide.

The minister also said that the government is not responsible if farmers take a loan from private lenders.