Farmer ends life in Balasore over crop loss

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
suicide

Soro: In a shocking incident, another farmer committed suicide hanging himself allegedly over crop failure in Balasore district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Gaurang Barik, a sharecropper of Nuagaon village under Khaira block in the district.

According to reports, Gaurang was under severe mental stress due to his failure to repay loans that he had taken from banks and private lenders for cultivation.

His family fembers saidhHe had taken a loan of Rs 12,000 from Gobindpur society, Rs 15,000 from Oupada cooperative bank, Rs 40,000 from Bandhan bank and Rs 21,000 from Spandan organization and had cultivated crops in nearly five acres of land.

However, unseasonal rains and pest attack damaged the drop, following which he was under stress that led him to end life, they added.

Her wife has lodged a complaint in this regard, following which police have launched probe registering a case of unnatural death.

Comments

