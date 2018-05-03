Farmer consumes poison before Bargarh Collectorate

Bargarh: A farmer reportedly attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison in front of the Bargarh District Collectorate today while farmers were staging agitation.

The farmer, identified as Akura Bisi of Kanabar village under Barpali block in the district, was rescued and admitted to the district headquarters hospital.

According to reports, hundreds of farmers were gathered in front of the Collector’s office this morning. They staged a demonstration demanding compensation for crop loss due to Nor’wester and hailstorm in the area.

All of a sudden, Bishi took out a bottle of poison and consumed it in front of the crowd expressing his displeasure over government apathy towards the farmers’ community. He was rescued by others and rushed to the hospital. He is undergoing treatment and his health condition is stated to be stable.

A probe will be conducted into the matter and action will be taken as per the provisions of the State government, said Agriculture Minister Pradeep Maharathy.