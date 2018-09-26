Farmer commits suicide in Jajpur

Jajpur: A farmer committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree after allegedly failing to repay the loans at Mangrajpur village in Jajpur district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Gouranga Bal of the village. He was survived by his wife, two sons and parents.

According to sources, Gourang had taken loans from private bank and finance companies for paddy farming. However, he was unable to repay the loans after his crops were damaged.

He was in severe depression for the past few days and hanged himself to a tree last night. Today morning, some locals spotted his body was hanging from the tree in the backyard of his house.

On being informed, police reached the village and initiated a probe into the matter.