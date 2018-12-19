Farmer commits suicide in Ganjam over crop loss

Ganjam: A farmer of Tankachhai village under Purusottampur block of Ganjam district committed suicide over alleged crop loss.

The deceased farmer has been identified as Sanyasi Swain of the same village.

As per sources, Sanyasi faced crop loss due to the unseasonal rain triggered by the cyclonic storm Phethai. He took the extreme step as he found himself unable to repay the loan amount taken for agriculture purpose.

Though Sanyasi was immediately rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, he died while undergoing treatment.