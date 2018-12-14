Farhan Akhtar enthralls audiences at .FEST

Bhubaneswar: Bollywood actor and singer Farhan Akhtar sang his way into the hearts of hundreds of fans who gathered at .FEST (Bhubaneswar City Festival) here on Friday.

A sea of over 30,000 people welcomed him with a roaring cheer as he took the stage with his accompanying talents.

Starting off with his famously recited poem Toh Zinda Ho Tum from his super-hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Akhtar’s husky baritone was enough to get the audience screaming for more.

He was then greeted by loud applause as he broke into his first track, Sinbad the Sailor from his musical hit movie Rock On!!

From there on in, the hits didn’t stop and Akhtar’s anecdotes about the songs kept the audiences engaged. Main Aisa Kyon Hoon, Socha Hai, another part of the ‘ZNMD’ poem, Manzar Naya, Pichle Saat Dino Mein were all met with loud approvals from the audience.

They were dancing and jumping along and the seated viewers were soon getting up from their seats, compelled by Akhtar’s magnetic stage presence. The slower track, Khaabon Ke Parindey and the soulful Tum Ho Toh was a treat to see live.

Soon after, Akhtar’s teasing of the audiences continued during which he walked over to one of his musicians for a short while but returned to center stage and started doing push-ups to rev himself and without missing a beat continued on with the songs.

He won the audience over complete with his playful antics. Senorita and Gallan Goodiyan were both songs the audiences were waiting eagerly for and were not disappointed when Farhan began singing them with accompanying female vocals.

Tomorrow, fans of EDM are in for a treat as DJ Willy and Teju will get the audiences grooving to their beats at .FEST.