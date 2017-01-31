Entertainment

Fans wish actress Aparajita Mohanty on birthday

Pragativadi News Service
aparajita bday

Bhubaneswar: Actress Aparajita Mohanty, lovingly called Tiki Apa, celebrated her 52nd birthday on Tuesday. The veteran actress who ruled the industry in her youth and now is known for her commendable supporting character roles was wished by her fans and well wishers through social media including film fraternity members.

Here are few pictures that made round of the social media on the occasion of her birthday today.

Aparajita Babushan

Posted by a Babushan fan on Facebook

 

Aparajita Anu Choudhary

Anu wrote on Facebook:

Many Happy returns of the day Tiki apa. Happy birthday to you, love you 😘. Stay happy and blessed

mahasweta and Aparajita

Another fine Odia actress Mahasweta also shared her affection for Tiki Apa on social media

Aparajita with Babushan

Aparajita with son Babushan

