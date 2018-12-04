Fan Village At Kalinga Stadium: Indian Hockey Stars Groove With Mascot Olly

Bhubaneswar: Showing brilliant performance in the Men’s Hockey World Cup matches, the India hockey stars today entertained the fans with their dancing skills at the Fan Village at Kalinga Stadium here on Tuesday.

The participating teams of South Africa, Belgium and India visited the Fan Village—a stall designed to keep the visitors engaged in various activities—and shared their experience with the spectators and admirers today.

They indulged in a fun Q&A session with the audience and talked about their likings for different Indian foods and the journey so far until this event.

<>

Team India stood resolutely as one in front of Hockey lovers at the Fan Village, Bhubaneswar. Fans were enthralled to see their Hockey heroes and were more than elated on getting a chance to interact with them. #IndiaKaGame #HWC2018 #DilHockey pic.twitter.com/66EPi1pdNT — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 4, 2018



</>

Belgian players interacted with the people where some of them shared their liking for spicy Indian foods like butter chicken and paneer.

The Indian players with their chief coach Harendra Singh shared their experiences with the audience.

The spectators enjoyed a lot when Mascot Olly got the Indian Hockey stars grooving to his beat and broke the shell of many shy players with his magic. They also danced on several Bollywood numbers, they also took selfies with the fans.

<>

Olly got the Indian Hockey stars grooving to his beat and broke the shell of many shy players with his magic! The Indian Team visited the Fan Village, Bhubaneswar and had an amazing time with all their fans and admirers.#IndiaKaGame #HWC2018 #DilHockey pic.twitter.com/fhbFh8NQ9K — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 4, 2018



</>

The Indian team was accorded a grand welcome when it visited the Odisha Police stall at the Fan Village.

According to reports, Pool D teams Malaysia, The Netherlands, and Germany will visit the Fan Village on December 6. France, New Zealand, Argentina, and Spain will visit on December 7 while China, England, Ireland and defending world champions Australia will pay a visit to meet their fans on December 8.

There are plenty of other activities in the Fan Village with activities that range from anti-gravity photo booth which lets people click gravity-defying photos in a hockey stadium ambience while those who wish to take a 360-degree photo can do so at the 360-degree photo booth.

The massive fan village also features several eatery stalls including those of local specialities like the Odisha Millet Missions for those who prefer to eat healthily.

The organisers have also created a three-a-side hockey turf for those who feel inspired by their favourite stars playing the prestigious event and wish to emulate the action on a mini-turf.