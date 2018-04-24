Headlines

Family members block road after death of three labourers in landmine blast

Pragativadi News Service
Nabarangpur: Family members of the three labourers who were killed in a landmine blast near Munibeda Benasa village of Nabarangpur district blocked the Kundei-Umerkote road near Raighar police station today demanding adequate compensation and action against the accused.

Traffic movement was disrupted on the road for more than two hours as the family members of the deceased accompanied by locals staged the blockade with the bodies.

Alleging that the trio lost their lives due to lack of police patrolling in the area, the agitators demanded immediate action against those involved in the incident.

However, they withdrew the agitation after police reached the spot and assured the agitators of an early action into the matter.

According to reports, the three labourers, all residents of Lalmati village in the district, were returning home in a tractor after completing their work yesterday evening. They got down of the vehicle to check a ‘strangle-looking’ suspicious thing kept on the roadside when the object exploded.

Meanwhile, locals and police suspect that the explosion was triggered by Maoists.

