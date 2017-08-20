Families celebrate Sunday morning exploring old city heritage trails with 36th Ekamra Walks

Bhubaneswar: After becoming a most sought after place for heritage lovers from across the nation, top institutions and overseas varsities, Ekamra Walks today added another feather to its cap by becoming a celebration ground for families, who were visiting the state for marriage function of a relative. Today, members of an extended family from Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha made it a point to celebrate their post-event joy by taking a heritage walk in the lanes of Old Bhubaneswar and freeze the memory forever in their hearts. Also, other guests also joined in, making the total participation 30, despite the rains as they took out umbrellas at times as the rain God played hide and seek this morning.

Naveen Kumar Mavuru, from Vishakhapatnam, said “I have come to the city for the family event, but after attending it and listening to the guide about the marriage of Lord Shiva and Parvati as depicted in stone on the walls of Parsurameswar Temple was an extraordinary experience.” Spandana Otti, part of the family group, who came from Lucknow, said “Lucknow is also a city of old structures, but here at Ekamra Kshetra knowing and experiencing the unique Kalingan temple architecture and techniques was a great learning process.” “It was really thrilling and knowledgeable experience,” said B. Srinivas. “Witnessed the culture and heritage of Odisha from at the source itself and will definitely share my experience with my friends and relatives and make them avail the opportunity, said B. Narasimha Murthy. “I was born and brought up in Odisha, but never seen the heritage and culture so closely and in such a details,” said B. Surya Kumari.

Youngest member of the group, B Sriharsha, 5-years, was also happy to see the monuments and occasionally enjoyed the rainy event under umbrella. Apart from this big group of an extended family, father son duo of Sanjay and Rudra from Bhubaneswar also came and enjoyed the Ekamra Walks. Uttirna, a journalist with a local TV channel and who is coming to the heritage walk regularly, was happy to note the enthusiasm among all age groups to explore heritage through Ekamra Walks. Today 30 walkers visited the heritage sites such as Mukteswar, Parsurameswar, Kotitirtheswar, Bindusagar, Anantavasudev, old dharamsala, Lingaraj, Chitrakarini, Sari, Mohini and Vaital temple and ended the trip after visiting the unique medicinal plant garden, Ekamra Van, which has over 220 varieties of medicinal plants.